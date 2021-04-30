Governor’s Scholars Program adds 30 spots thanks to federal funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky officials say an infusion of federal funding will enable 30 additional students to attend the Governor’s Scholars Program this year and in each of the next two years.

The state Education Department is directing $75,000 of federal funds per year toward supporting the expansion in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Officials say the goal is to expand opportunities for students from historically underserved backgrounds and areas.

In 2020, the program said it would accept 1,020 students for summer 2021, but there were more who qualified for the program. The new contribution will help more of those who qualify take part.

