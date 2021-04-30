Gary Bowling resigns as Owsley County’s boys’ basketball coach
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After five years at the helm, Gary Bowling is stepping down as the boys’ head basketball coach at Owsley County.
Bowling helped the Owls improve, going from 4-25 in his first season in 2016-2017 to back-to-back 14th Region tournament appearances. In his second season, the Owls made an eight-win improvement, going 12-16. Overall, Bowling was 46-86 at Owsley County.
