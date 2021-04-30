Advertisement

Gary Bowling resigns as Owsley County’s boys’ basketball coach

By Willie Hope
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOONEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After five years at the helm, Gary Bowling is stepping down as the boys’ head basketball coach at Owsley County.

Posted by Owsley County Athletics on Thursday, April 29, 2021

Bowling helped the Owls improve, going from 4-25 in his first season in 2016-2017 to back-to-back 14th Region tournament appearances. In his second season, the Owls made an eight-win improvement, going 12-16. Overall, Bowling was 46-86 at Owsley County.

