Four-star signee decommits from Kentucky

(WYMT) - Four-star signee, Nolan Hickman has decommitted from Kentucky.

Hickman is the fourth-ranked point guard in the Class of 2021, according to the 247 Sports Composite. He was recruited to Kentucky by Tony Barbee.

Hickman has already signed his Letter of Intent.

Hickman posted on Instagram “I got nothing but all love for BBN, Coach Cal, and the entire Kentucky coaching staff. Thank you.”

