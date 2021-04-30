Advertisement

Four-star signee decommits from Kentucky

By Camille Gear
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Four-star signee, Nolan Hickman has decommitted from Kentucky.

Hickman is the fourth-ranked point guard in the Class of 2021, according to the 247 Sports Composite. He was recruited to Kentucky by Tony Barbee.

Hickman has already signed his Letter of Intent.

Hickman posted on Instagram “I got nothing but all love for BBN, Coach Cal, and the entire Kentucky coaching staff. Thank you.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
(AP)
Two Eastern Kentucky high schools among top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings
Pineville man spends nearly 200 days in hospital fighting COVID-19
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting COVID-19
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say Jason Paul Hensley, 38, of...
Missing Barbourville man found dead

Latest News

Gary Bowling resigns as Owsley County's boys' head basketball coach.
Gary Bowling resigns as Owsley County’s boys’ basketball coach
Betsy Layne basketball trio to reclassify for redo year
Ryley Preece Jackson Feltner, Morehead State baseball
EKY natives Jackson Feltner, Ryley Preece lead charge for Morehead State baseball
EKY natives Jackson Feltner, Ryley Preece leading charge for Morehead State baseball
EKY natives Jackson Feltner, Ryley Preece leading charge for Morehead State baseball