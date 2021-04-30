EKY natives Jackson Feltner, Ryley Preece lead charge for Morehead State baseball

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Most freshmen don’t have the immediate impact that Jackson Feltner and Ryley Preece have had so far on Morehead State baseball. The two EKY natives are at the head of the pack for the OVC-leading Eagles.

Feltner is leading the Eagles with a .409 batting average, nine home runs and 35 RBIs. Preece sits at No. 3 in a number of categories for Morehead State with a .314 batting average, five home runs and 18 RBIs.

”We came in as freshman not really expecting to see much playing time, but we stayed in the cages and hit three times a day almost,” Preece said on the work the two have put in.

“Sticking to an approach helps, working hard, all that stuff. Just trusting all the work that we’ve put in and you know, a lot of confidence up there,” Feltner added.

Rivals for years at the high school level, the two are now roommates at Morehead State. Preece, a Johnson Central alum and Feltner, a Lawrence County alum, hope other student-athletes from Eastern Kentucky take notice of what they are doing and can reach the next level as well.

”I think everybody’s dream is to go to a huge school, but Morehead felt like a home to me when I first came here,” Preece said. “It’s really similar to Johnson County and I think it’s just awesome to show kids back home that if you put your mind to things and work hard, you can reach any dream that you wanna reach.”

The Eagles host Murray State in a weekend series this Friday and Saturday. The Racers sit third currently in the OVC standings.

