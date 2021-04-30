Advertisement

Dorton Elementary locked down for a time Friday afternoon

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a lockdown at Perry Central High School this morning, another school in the mountains was locked down for a time on Friday afternoon.

The Principal of Dorton Elementary School, Thomas Pinion, tells WYMT it was recommended that the school go under lockdown after an incident was reported at a nearby gas station.

“I was very proud of our staff and faculty members, along with our students on how they handled the lockdown situation,” said Pinion. “When I was patrolling the halls, I noticed how well out teachers executed the lockdown procedures.”

“I was so impressed,” Pinion continued. “It just goes to show that practice does make perfect.”

Pinion added that the school was under the lockdown for just under one hour.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
(AP)
Two Eastern Kentucky high schools among top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings
Pineville man spends nearly 200 days in hospital fighting COVID-19
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting COVID-19
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say Jason Paul Hensley, 38, of...
Missing Barbourville man found dead

Latest News

146 survivors chosen from last year will be honored in a socially distanced video tribute....
Stanton woman honored in Oaks Day survivors’ tribute
Both Kasie and Ian say it has been a challenge to stay indoors.
‘It’s hard’: Knott County couple reflects on one year in quarantine
According to the Commonwealth Journal, Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a zero-turn...
Unidentified body found in Lake Cumberland
Governor Beshear will be giving a briefing in the Kentucky State Capital on COVID-19 and other...
Number of new positive COVID-19 cases remains steady in Governor Beshear’s Friday report