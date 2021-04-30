Dorton Elementary locked down for a time Friday afternoon

DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a lockdown at Perry Central High School this morning, another school in the mountains was locked down for a time on Friday afternoon.

The Principal of Dorton Elementary School, Thomas Pinion, tells WYMT it was recommended that the school go under lockdown after an incident was reported at a nearby gas station.

“I was very proud of our staff and faculty members, along with our students on how they handled the lockdown situation,” said Pinion. “When I was patrolling the halls, I noticed how well out teachers executed the lockdown procedures.”

“I was so impressed,” Pinion continued. “It just goes to show that practice does make perfect.”

Pinion added that the school was under the lockdown for just under one hour.

