Cousins open barbershop in Knox County together to continue family tradition

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For cousins Adam Lay and Brad Howard, hair cutting runs in their family as they come from a lineage of barbers.

“Most people know that our grandfather was a barber, but he also had two brothers that were also barbers and a brother-in-law that practiced barbering in Middlesboro and we have a second cousin also that’s a barber,” said Howard.

J.W. Warren was a long time barber in Knox County serving the community for more than 30 years and his grandsons wanted to follow in his footsteps, as they say he was a role model to them.

“Just an all-around good person. People thought highly of him so I always thought it would kind of be cool you know see if people can look up to him, people can look up to me that way too,” he said.

Called One Eyed Jack’s, Lay and Howard decided to open their own shop and wanted the business to have an old school barber shop feel.

“You can come here and hang out, come here and have a good time. Somewhere a great place to socialize too so I think it’s just great to have those things in the community,” said Customer Josh Baker.

Unique in its own regard, the shop offers various hair care services.

“We offer a haircut. 15 dollars you know and then we offer a straight razor shave. We offer shampoos, facials, a deluxe shave which is a facial included with the shave,” said Lay.

Howard says it is amazing to have the opportunity to start a business and looks forward to the future.

“I hope it’s a long standing business within the community and I hope they welcome. I’m proud and I’m happy to be here and want to thank everybody for their business and hopefully we’ll continue to grow,” he said.

The shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pair say they are not only humbled but excited to serve the community and look forward to the years to come.

