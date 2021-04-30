Advertisement

Court orders relief for hundreds of former clients after Eric Conn sued them

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of former clients of Eric C. Conn are now getting court order relief after the former attorney sued them.

Pike Circuit Judge Eddy Coleman issued an order instructing the Pike District Court Clerk to purge all “judgments, bench warrants, and contempt citations that were unlawfully entered” against Conn’s former clients.

This all started right before Conn entered federal prison for social security fraud, Conn attempted to gather expense fees he believed his former clients owed him.

“This is long overdue relief for folks who were suffering real harm due to Conn’s shameless manipulation of the Pike District Courts,” said Attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who brought the suit seeking relief for Conn’s former clients. “Conn was a multimillionaire who would nickel-and dime his poor clients with these meritless lawsuits against them. As a result, the clients suffered real harm on their credit, their job applications, and the embarrassment of having bench warrants and citations in public court records.”

Judge Coleman said Friday’s ruling came as a result of a federal court finding Conn was not practicing social security law when he filed many of the lawsuits against his clients -- this is because he was previously disqualified from another federal program, Veterans Court.

The federal court previously ruled Conn repeatedly and falsely certified he was never disqualified from a federal program.

“The ironic bottom line is the man who branded himself as ‘Mr. Social Security’ was not even entitled to practice Social Security law when he filed many of these egregious lawsuits against his Social Security clients,” Pillersdorf said.

The ruling allows the clients’ names cleared from court dockets.

