Capito, President Biden have ‘constructive and substantive’ conversation over phone

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., talks with President Joe Biden about various issues affecting West Virginia and the country.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An in-person meeting is on the table in the near future between President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to talk about a bipartisan plan when it comes to the president’s infrastructure proposal.

That’s the word from the White House on Thursday after a phone call between the pair.

Capito is calling for a scaled-down version of the president’s $2.9 trillion proposal. It includes things like green projects not typically associated with traditional infrastructure.

The plan that Sen. Capito, a ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, has become the face of is a $568 billion initiative over five years-- focused on traditional infrastructure projects.

She said in a statement Thursday evening:

“Just had a constructive and substantive call with President Biden about infrastructure. We both expressed our mutual desire to work together and find common ground to address these challenges and deliver results for the American people. I stand ready to be a partner in advancing infrastructure legislation in a bipartisan way—just as we’ve done in the past.”

