Betsy Layne basketball trio to reclassify for redo year

STANVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A trio of Betsy Layne seniors are coming back for a redo year. Seniors Jordan Frazier, Nicholas Howell and Brady Robinson will all stay in Stanville for another season.

As of today I spoke to a couple very credible sources that have said “Those Two Seniors” from Betsy Layne are coming... Posted by Bobcat Sports Live on Thursday, April 29, 2021

Frazier and Robinson led the Bobcats with 21.1 and 19.9 points per game respectfully. Howell ran the point for Betsy Layne and added 4.9 points per game. The Bobcats made it to the 15th Region semifinals last season for the first time since 2012.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.