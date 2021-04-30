Beattyville officials come up with unique way to raise money for flood relief

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, but some images can leave you speechless.

“You’ll never forget it. The images are just burned into your mind,” said Dedra Brandenburg with Lee County Tourism.

In the months after devastating flooding in Beattyville, the community has worked day in and day out to get back on their feet.

“I really have to commend all the business owners and building owners that are determined to get moved back onto Main Street knowing that there is a possibility that this could happen again,” Brandenburg said.

It’s a daunting and costly task for over 40 businesses along Main Street that were either damaged or destroyed by floodwaters.

“All the businesses in Beattyville were affected. We knew we needed to work proactively to try to raise some funds to get some flood relief money into their hands,” Brandenburg said.

Ironically, this is where this picture comes into play:

Downtown Beattyville Alliance and Lee County Tourism have come up with a unique way to help raise money for recovery efforts. (WKYT)

Postcards of a flooded downtown are being sold to help Downtown Beattyville Alliance and the Love Local Flood Relief Fund. It’s a fundraiser to help businesses get back on their feet. So far, they’ve distributed $150,000 to businesses in town.

“We gave out almost all of that in the last four weeks,” Brandenburg said.

They’re turning what can be a painful reminder, into an example of resiliency.

“Your experience is there for a lifetime of what everybody had to go through but also how proud you are that, one, you made it through it, and two, that you’re hustling and working to do everything you can to get it back to operation and even better than what it was,” Brandenburg said.

The postcards are sold for $2 at the town’s farmer’s market. Downtown Beattyville Alliance’s Facebook page also has information on how to donate to their small business relief fund.

