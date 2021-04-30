Advertisement

Beattyville officials come up with unique way to raise money for flood relief

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, but some images can leave you speechless.

“You’ll never forget it. The images are just burned into your mind,” said Dedra Brandenburg with Lee County Tourism.

In the months after devastating flooding in Beattyville, the community has worked day in and day out to get back on their feet.

“I really have to commend all the business owners and building owners that are determined to get moved back onto Main Street knowing that there is a possibility that this could happen again,” Brandenburg said.

It’s a daunting and costly task for over 40 businesses along Main Street that were either damaged or destroyed by floodwaters.

“All the businesses in Beattyville were affected. We knew we needed to work proactively to try to raise some funds to get some flood relief money into their hands,” Brandenburg said.

Ironically, this is where this picture comes into play:

Downtown Beattyville Alliance and Lee County Tourism have come up with a unique way to help...
Downtown Beattyville Alliance and Lee County Tourism have come up with a unique way to help raise money for recovery efforts.(WKYT)

Postcards of a flooded downtown are being sold to help Downtown Beattyville Alliance and the Love Local Flood Relief Fund. It’s a fundraiser to help businesses get back on their feet. So far, they’ve distributed $150,000 to businesses in town.

“We gave out almost all of that in the last four weeks,” Brandenburg said.

They’re turning what can be a painful reminder, into an example of resiliency.

“Your experience is there for a lifetime of what everybody had to go through but also how proud you are that, one, you made it through it, and two, that you’re hustling and working to do everything you can to get it back to operation and even better than what it was,” Brandenburg said.

The postcards are sold for $2 at the town’s farmer’s market. Downtown Beattyville Alliance’s Facebook page also has information on how to donate to their small business relief fund.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
(AP)
Two Eastern Kentucky high schools among top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings
CBP
More than $270,000 worth of drugs discovered in paintings, tablecloths in Kentucky
Michael Dixon was last seen April 14 in Belfry, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County

Latest News

‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting...
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting COVID-19 11 p.m.
The City of Beattyville experienced severe flooding following heavy rain Sunday night into...
IRS announces tax relief for flood victims
Churchill Downs Paddock Gate - generic
‘All eyes on Derby’: Louisville organizers plan protests for Kentucky Derby weekend
A truck overturned on I-75 Thursday evening.
Traffic back to normal after crash on I-75 north of London