Awesome weekend ahead, showers & storms return next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The sunshine returned today and it looks to stick around heading into the weekend! Tonight we will see temperatures drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s with clear skies. A Frost Advisory is in effect for the majority of our counties, so protect those sensitive plants!

The Weekend

Sunshine continues this weekend with nice temperatures! Highs will be in the lower 70s on Saturday and closer to the upper 70s to lower 80s on Sunday.

We will see a few clouds on Sunday, but we will continue to see that sunshine throughout the day. Showers return overnight Sunday into Monday.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers and storms return for the new work week. Highs will remain in the mid-70s on Monday and Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms both days. It looks to be soggy both days with a possibility for some strong to severe storms on Monday.

It looks like we dry out by Wednesday afternoon but another round of showers and storms are possible Thursday and Friday of next week.

Get out and enjoy this nice weather while you can!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.