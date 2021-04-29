Winchester photographer offering free headshots for unemployed people looking for work

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Winchester photographer Steve Craycraft is offering free headshot sessions to the unemployed. He’s owned his studio for nearly 35 years, which took a hit last year. Now, he wants to help people who are trying to get back to work.

“The photography business really slowed down,” said Craycraft, owner of Spectrum Photography and Framing.

A lack of events, like weddings and sports, kept Craycraft’s lens closed a lot during the past year. Even with the loss, he decided to open his doors for people who are out of a job.

“I thought, ‘well, maybe I can help a few people out who are unemployed and maybe...can’t afford to pay for it,’” Craycraft said.

He’s taking in anyone who wants a sharp, new photo to send in with their resume.

“In the corporate world, they really want a professional shot, they’re not really looking for the selfie,” Craycraft said.

The advertisement for this special was posted Tuesday. Craycraft said he’s already received a lot of interest.

“I’ve already had three to four calls, they’d like to take advantage of this offer and they look forward to coming in,” Craycraft said.

After the free 30-minute sessions, folks can look over their photos, Craycraft will edit, and then he’ll send them without charge.

“I hope it gives them an advantage to put this with their resume or whatever and show that they are actually very serious about their application,” Craycraft said.

He’s helping people build their brand to stand out, and stand tall.

“I really don’t plan to stop. I enjoy what I’m doing and the way things have evolved with photography, I’m doing the things that I like doing,” Craycraft said.

Craycraft said this deal is open to people who are unemployed outside of Clark County, too.

