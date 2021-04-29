Advertisement

UK makes plans for normal housing for the fall semester

Our campus and our students have done everything asked of them this past year to help ensure the health and safety of our community,” said UK President Eli Capilouto.
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, University of Kentucky officials announced that students can plan to return to normal residential housing in the Fall Semester of 2021.

Health and safety protocols recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue as students return to regular housing.

“Our campus and our students have done everything asked of them this past year to help ensure the health and safety of our community,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “Our progress – on everything from healthy behaviors such as testing, screening and masking to vaccinations - brings us closer to operating in a more normal fashion this coming fall as we seek to provide the transformational residential experience that distinguishes a UK education.”

Due to the pandemic, student housing was reduced to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

