Two Harlan County men indicted on drug charges

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Two Harlan County men have been indicted on drug charges as the result of a more than a year-long investigation.

A grand jury indicted Jason Peace of Harlan and Oney Wayne Brown after communications between the two established a relationship related to drug trafficking.

On March 6, 2020, Kentucky State Police used a confidential informant to buy around 118 grams of crystal meth from Peace. The deal was arranged through Facebook and a warrant was obtained to reveal the content of the messages, establishing the link between Peace and Brown. The messages also reveal multiple instances dating back to January 2020 where the two discuss trading items like trucks and pistols for meth.

The confidential informant also provided text messages alleged to contain references to crystal meth.

On March 13, 2021, park rangers received a complaint about a suspicious car at the Cumberland Gap visitor center. Rangers asked the driver to step out of the car after he admitted he was driving on a suspended license and that he had no valid form of ID. Instead, the driver took off and lead the officer and two others on a 20 mile long high-speed pursuit from Bell County into Harlan County. The pursuit ended with a search of the driver, Brown, and his car. Evidence recovered included a bundle of small baggies, two digital scales, one small baggie with crystal residue, two cell phones, loose .40 caliber bullets and a .40 caliber pistol magazine.

The two are being charged with distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, with Peace having an additional distribution charge.

If convicted, they two face up to 40 years in prison.

