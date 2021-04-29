Two Eastern Kentucky high schools among top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings

(WYMT) - U.S. News & World Report ranked many Eastern Kentucky schools in the top 50 public high schools in Kentucky in the 2021 Best High School rankings.

Pikeville High School was ranked 12th and has a 99% graduation rate and Harlan County High School was ranked 19th with a 100% graduation rate.

Two schools from Pulaski County were in the top 30. Southwestern High School was 24th with a 98% graduation rate and Pulaski County High School was ranked 29th with a 97% graduation rate.

Paintsville High School was ranked 31st with a 96% graduation rate. Williamsburg City School topped out at number 33 with an 87% graduation rate. Corbin High School was ranked 36th with a 98% graduation rate.

South Laurel High School made the top 50 coming in at 42nd with a 92% graduation rate.

More than 17,800 public high schools throughout the country were ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

To view the full list click here.

