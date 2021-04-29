State Senate passes bill legalizing to-go alcohol beverages in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The State Senate has passed a bill that will allow to-go alcoholic drinks to be sold in Tennessee, WTVF reported.

Governor Bill Lee is expected to sign the bill into law, according to the governor’s office.

The legislation follows Lee’s order that allowed to-go alcoholic drinks to be purchased during the COVID-19 pandemic when bars and restaurants had to halt in-person dining and drinking. The order helped bars and restaurants continue to make money during the shut down.

The Senate followed the House in approving the new bill Wednesday, it will take effect immediately after the governor signs it.

