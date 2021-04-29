Shelby Valley’s Anthony Pallotta returning for another year
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Anthony Pallotta will stay at Shelby Valley one more year and take advantage of the extra year bill.
Pallotta was Shelby Valley’s leading receiver in 2020 in his first season of high school football. The now Class of 2022 athlete caught 24 passes for 690 yards and 12 touchdowns. Pallotta also added 371 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.
