Shelby Valley’s Anthony Pallotta returning for another year

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Anthony Pallotta will stay at Shelby Valley one more year and take advantage of the extra year bill.

After deep thoughts with my family and school administrators I have decided to reclassify to the Class of 2022. Reclassifying will allow me to better prepare myself for my college endeavors and prepare me for my future. Thank you to those who helped me throughout this process!! pic.twitter.com/ibZtf3SpTF — Anthony Pallotta (@pallotta140) April 29, 2021

Pallotta was Shelby Valley’s leading receiver in 2020 in his first season of high school football. The now Class of 2022 athlete caught 24 passes for 690 yards and 12 touchdowns. Pallotta also added 371 yards on the ground and three rushing touchdowns.

