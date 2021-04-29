Severe Weather Alert Day: Cold front brings chances for strong to severe storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday is a WYMT Severe Weather Alert Day. Rain gear will be your best friend today, especially later. Keep it handy.

Today and Tonight

While some scattered showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder could be around earlier in the day, it looks like the bulk of the action will move in later.

Rain chances ramp up this afternoon as the cold front moves through the region. Storms are possible along and just ahead of the front and some of them could be on the stronger side. As of 2 a.m., the Storm Prediction Center took most of the region into a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. The main threats right now are damaging winds, heavy rain and maybe some hail.

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded most of our region to a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. (WYMT)

Highs should get into the upper 70s to around 80 by early afternoon before they start to slowly fall when the rain moves in. It will be a breezy day, with winds gusting as high as 25 to 40 mph outside of storms, so be aware of that. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued. The WYMT weather app is a great tool to have if you don’t already.

Chances for showers and storms will linger into the first part of the overnight hours before starting to taper off late. Lows will drop into the low 50s for most.

Extended Forecast

After a stray chance for rain early Friday, the forecast for the last day of April looks pretty good. Skies will clear to mostly sunny by the afternoon and highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s. Look for mostly clear skies Friday night. Lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

The forecast for the first weekend and first days of May looks pretty good. Look for sunny skies both days with highs back in the 70s and maybe close to 80 on Sunday.

Enjoy the nice weather. It appears, at least for now, most of next week will feature rain chances and pretty good ones at that.

