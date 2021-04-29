Police: 17-year-old driver injured after crashing stolen school bus from Wise County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a stolen school bus from Southwest Virginia.

According to SCSO Public Information Officer Andy Seabolt, the bus was stolen in Wise County, Virginia Wednesday morning.

Seabolt told CBS affiliate WJHL there were no children on the bus when it crashed on Denton Valley Road.

Officials with the sheriff’s office says the 17-year-old driver was injured in the crash. The juvenile court will determine the charges against him.

A passenger, identified as Cullon Michael Henderson, 18, of Wise, Virginia, was arrested and charged with theft, according to the sheriff’s office.