Organizers, vendors excited for Fun Fest 2021

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the region’s largest festivals is slated to return this summer.

Organizers told CBS affiliate WJHL Kingsport’s Fun Fest is set to take place July 16th-24th, with some new and old activities and events. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 safety issues.

“We are absolutely looking forward to the 40th anniversary of Fun Fest, we know how hard it was on us and the community and those that are used to coming to Fun Fest, to have to skip a year. So we’re really looking forward to what this 40th anniversary is going to hold,” Emily Thompson, director of Fun Fest and special events with Visit Kingsport said.

Thompson said the events that visitors expect, are likely to happen this year, especially after the cancellation last year.

“I think you’ll see some favorites from years past come back. Some new events, you know, like Fun Fest every year, there’s some events that take a time out. There’s new events that come on so it’s gonna be just like that this year, a lot of new things, some things that maybe look a little different. They’re really that true community feel a family festival for nine days of fun, just like it has been for the last 39 years,” she said.

Many of those plans are still in the works and organizers said those details will be released in the coming weeks.

You can get updates about the festival here.