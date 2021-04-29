Advertisement

More than 20 COVID cases confirmed at local high school

More than 20 COVID cases have been confirmed at Tolsia High School in the last two weeks in Wayne County, West Virginia.
More than 20 COVID cases have been confirmed at Tolsia High School in the last two weeks in Wayne County, West Virginia.(WFIE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than 20 COVID cases have been confirmed at Tolsia High School in the last two weeks, Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said Thursday.

He said the Wayne County Health Department is looking into the situation, adding that it’s the most cases school officials have had in a 14-day time period.

Alexander said it appears the majority of the positive cases are connected with one student and one outbreak. He said five separate outbreaks would be enough to shut down a school, and health department officials might consider a school shutdown if a second outbreak is linked.

According to the superintendent, several students are currently quarantined. He said it has been determined safe for students to keep coming to school.

While a shutdown hasn’t been found necessary at this time, Alexander said both health and school officials will be watching the situation closely.

