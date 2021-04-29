Man dies after after equipment collapse at mine

UPDATE 4/28/21 @ 8:42 p.m.

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died after an equipment collapse at an inactive mine in Boone County, according to Danville Fire Chief Justin Chafin.

According to Chafin, the victim is James Simpkins, 73.

Chief Chafin says Simpkins owned a recycling company from Logan that was doing work at the Hobet silo when the incident happened Wednesday evening. It was reported around 5:45 p.m.

A recycling crew was working to tear down old silos when one fell on an excavator. Crews from across the region worked for hours to get into the rubble and recover Simpkins body.

According to Chafin, the Charleston and South Charleston Regionalized response teams were on the scene, along with Danville VFD, Madison VFD, Boone County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, and state mine inspectors.

It is not clear what caused the collapse, but Chafin said it appears to be an accident.

The mine is not currently active. It’s unclear who’ll investigate the incident because the site’s no longer active.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man is trapped Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.

A man is trapped after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County. Emergency response crews from across the region are here on scene. @WSAZnews pic.twitter.com/C8dhkttsOy — Brendan Tierney (@BTierneyWSAZ) April 28, 2021

According to dispatchers, it happened when a silo fell. That silo hit another piece of equipment and trapped the man.

Crews have been pulling large chunks of rock out of a hole between the collapsed silo and piece of equipment. We are working to learn more information about what caused the collapse and the man’s condition. @WSAZnews pic.twitter.com/4jzsRCTUEf — Brendan Tierney (@BTierneyWSAZ) April 29, 2021

The extent of injuries are unknown at this time.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.