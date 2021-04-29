Advertisement

Louisville officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid retiring

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna...
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. In news reported on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, Louisville police have taken steps that could result in the firing of an officer who sought the no-knock search warrant that led detectives to the apartment where Taylor was fatally shot.(Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment is retiring.

Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff tells news outlets that Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly is planning to retire from the Louisville Metro Police Department on June 1.

Mattingly was shot in the leg during the March 13, 2020, raid. Taylor’s boyfriend fired at him after believing an intruder was breaking into the apartment.

Mattingly was shot in the femoral artery but has recovered.

Mattingly said in a statement that the U.S. Justice Department announced this week that it is investigating Louisville police did not affect his decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CBP
More than $270,000 worth of drugs discovered in paintings, tablecloths in Kentucky
Michael Dixon was last seen April 14 in Belfry, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County
Beekeeper Joey Venekamp found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby...
Man, 70, mowing lawn dies after getting attacked by hundreds of bees
Three grade school students at Fallsburg Elementary were hurt Tuesday afternoon by a wheel that...
4th grader flown to hospital after freak accident at Fallsburg Elementary
Police car
Harlan County school bus involved in ‘serious’ crash

Latest News

As of 2 a.m. Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center upgraded most of our region to a slight risk...
Severe Weather Alert Day: Cold front brings chances for strong to severe storms
Photo Courtesy: WJHL TV
Police: 17-year-old driver injured after crashing stolen school bus from Wise County
Photo Courtesy: Kingsport Fun Fest Facebook
Organizers, vendors excited for Fun Fest 2021
Gov. Jim Justice reviews COVID-19 data in West Virginia.
Gov. Justice says more vaccinations needed to remove mask mandate
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine