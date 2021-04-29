Advertisement

KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion

Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hurt in Rowan County.

Trooper Scott Ferrell said officers were dispatched to a home on Dawson Way in the Clearfield area early Thursday morning.

State police say 27-year-old Cody Elliott, of Hillsboro, Ky. and an unknown male went into the home. While inside, troopers say Elliott and other people inside the home fired several shots.

As a result of the shooting, Elliott was taken to Saint Claire Regional Medical Center where he died.

KSP says 21-year-old Donavan Kilburn, from Clearfield, was also hurt in the shooting incident. He was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. There’s no word on his condition.

We’re told Kilburn lives at the home.

State police the unknown male that was with Elliott ran from the home in an unknown direction. If you have any information about what happened, call the Kentucky State Police Morehead Post.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
CBP
More than $270,000 worth of drugs discovered in paintings, tablecloths in Kentucky
Michael Dixon was last seen April 14 in Belfry, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County
Beekeeper Joey Venekamp found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby...
Man, 70, mowing lawn dies after getting attacked by hundreds of bees
(AP)
Two Eastern Kentucky high schools among top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings

Latest News

Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say Jason Paul Hensley, 38, of...
Missing Barbourville man found dead
Attorney General Daniel Cameron assists with phone and internet credit for Windstream customers in Eastern Kentucky affected by winter storm
Berea College
Berea College plan to return COVID-19 vaccinated students for fall semester
(WKYT)
UK makes plans for normal housing for the fall semester
Gov. Andy Beshear made several stops in the mountains on Thursday, starting his trip at the...
Gov. Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky following presidential disaster declaration for flooding