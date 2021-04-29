KSP: Suspect dies after being shot during Rowan County home invasion

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hurt in Rowan County.

Trooper Scott Ferrell said officers were dispatched to a home on Dawson Way in the Clearfield area early Thursday morning.

State police say 27-year-old Cody Elliott, of Hillsboro, Ky. and an unknown male went into the home. While inside, troopers say Elliott and other people inside the home fired several shots.

As a result of the shooting, Elliott was taken to Saint Claire Regional Medical Center where he died.

KSP says 21-year-old Donavan Kilburn, from Clearfield, was also hurt in the shooting incident. He was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. There’s no word on his condition.

We’re told Kilburn lives at the home.

State police the unknown male that was with Elliott ran from the home in an unknown direction. If you have any information about what happened, call the Kentucky State Police Morehead Post.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.