Kentucky man drives into lake in attempt to escape deputies

The driver, Larry Marks, was rescued by first responders before he was taken into custody.
First responders were able to get the driver, Larry Marks, safely out of the car. Marks was...
First responders were able to get the driver, Larry Marks, safely out of the car. Marks was then taken into custody.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WVLT) - A Kentucky man was arrested after deputies said he drove into a lake in an attempt to escape officers.

Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Willisburg Lake boat dock for a report of a car doing donuts in the parking lot.

When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver went in reverse and drove into the lake, according to reports.

The driver, Larry Marks, was rescued by first responders before he was taken into custody.

Marks is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police, tampering with physical evidence and public intoxication of a controlled substance.

Man dies after equipment collapse at mine