Kentucky League of Women Voters to host statewide virtual town hall on redistricting

In Franklin County, Clerk Jeff Hancock says things have been going well so far, noting that more than 10,000 people have already requested absentee ballots. He says that’s about a third of the total voter turnout he’s expecting.
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky League of Women Voters will host a statewide virtual town hall to discuss the state’s upcoming redistricting process.

A statement from the organization says the event on May 5 can be viewed on the league’s website and Facebook page.

It will feature two national experts on the issue: activist and filmmaker Robert Millman and University of Kentucky College of Law professor Joshua A. Douglas.

The statement says attendees will learn more about the redistricting process and how to ensure that the public’s voice is heard.

Every decade, states are required to redraw congressional and state legislative boundaries following release of U.S. Census data.

