Hikers rescued after wrong turn leads to exhaustion

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two hikers are safe following a journey where a wrong turn turned into a dangerous situation.

In a Facebook post, crews with Wolfe County Search & Rescue say they responded to a call with Powell County Search & Rescue at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officials say a man and woman were hiking, missed a turn for Balanced Rock Trail and ended up on the much longer Sand Gap Trail.

The post states a park ranger found the pair and reported the man, who was not identified, was suffering from extreme exhaustion and could not continue.

The two responding teams determined they would need help carrying the man out of nearly two miles of rough terrain in the dark, so Estill County Search and Rescue was called in to assist with the evacuation. Crews made it back to the trailhead around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The current condition of the hikers is not known, but officials did not report any serious injuries.

