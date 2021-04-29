Grand jury indicts three in connection to shooting death in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were indicted in connection to a shooting death that happened in Laurel County last year.

Investigators said 39-year-old Robert Gray from Keavy shot and killed Jeremy Caldwell on December 20, 2020. The shooting happened off of Highway 490 at Highway 1376.

The grand jury indicted Gray on a murder charge.

Ashley Brooke Lewis, 20, from East Bernstadt and Freddy Wayne Scalf Jr, 29, also from East Bernstadt, were indicted on complicity to commit murder.

Investigators said Lewis and Scalf aided Gray after he murdered Caldwell.

Additionally, Lewis was indicted on a charge of second-degree persistent felony offender since she was previously convicted in Madison County for possession of a controlled substance.

Salf was also indicted on a charge of second-degree persistent felony offender because he was previously convicted in Laurel County on possession of a controlled substance, DUI and fleeing or evading police.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.