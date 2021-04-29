Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announces 796 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 total deaths Thursday.

There are 422 Kentuckians in the hospital and 97 in the ICU.

The positivity rate is 3.12%.

The governor’s office also reported 10 new deaths and two audit deaths Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 6,497.

5,534,750 tests have been administered thus far in Kentucky and at least 51,363 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

1,751,541 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 750,000 Kentuckians need to get at least their first shot for the state to meet its 2.5 million-vaccine Team Kentucky Vaccination Challenge.

“Every day, thousands more Kentuckians get their shot of hope, but we need to accelerate our progress,” said Gov. Beshear. “The sooner more Kentuckians get vaccinated, the faster we can lift more restrictions.”

Infogram 4/29/2021
As of Thursday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

