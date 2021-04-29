Gov. Lee expected to sign bill to provide school with bleeding control kits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee is expected to sign a bill that would give schools across the state access to bleeding control kits.

The proposed legislation would provide nearly 2,000 schools in Tennessee with potentially life-saving supplies.

The kits would include a tourniquet and compression bandages to help with bleeding control. Staff members would be trained on how to use the equipment in case of an emergency.

“A teacher, a school nurse would have access to this kit, and they would be before the first responders, trying to stop the bleed,” said Senator Sara Kyle.

According to the bill, the kits would be especially useful in rural counties where access to healthcare services is more limited.

