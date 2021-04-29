Advertisement

Federal authorities investigate possible energy attack near White House

FILE: A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.
FILE: A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - Federal agencies are investigating a mysterious possible energy attack near the White House.

Sources say the attack happened last year in November, near the large oval lawn on the south side of the White House.

Defense officials briefed lawmakers about the incident in Washington earlier this month. They reported one National Security Council official got sick from the attack.

The attack appears to be similar to dozens of invisible attacks overseas that have affected CIA and state department personnel. Those impacted suffered debilitating symptoms, including vertigo, ear popping and nausea.

Defense officials say there is a possibility Russia can be behind the attacks, but they do not have enough information to be sure.

In a statement, the White House said it is “working closely with departments and agencies to address unexplained health incidents and ensure the safety and security of Americans serving around the world.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
(AP)
Two Eastern Kentucky high schools among top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings
CBP
More than $270,000 worth of drugs discovered in paintings, tablecloths in Kentucky
Michael Dixon was last seen April 14 in Belfry, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County

Latest News

FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of...
NFL draft: No suspense as 3 QBs dominate early picks
Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer...
Israeli medic: Nearly 40 people killed in stampede
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting...
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting COVID-19 11 p.m.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at Lawson Army...
Biden pitches tax plan in Georgia: Right that rich pay more
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs...
Packers stay committed to Aaron Rodgers amid report QB wants out