FBI electronics tech arrested on child pornography charges in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee FBI electronics technician was arrested after he allegedly exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos with a 14-year-old.

FBI agents arrested Justin D. Carroll, 38, Tuesday morning when he arrived at the Nashville FBI office for work.

An investigation into Carroll began in March after a package was sent to the Nashville FBI Office, according to Special Agent Douglas Korneski. The package was addressed to the building with no recipient on the label. According to the FBI, the package had a return address that listed the name and Rhode Island address of an individual, later identified as a 14-year-old girl.

Officials said FBI bomb technicians responded to the package. Inside the package, technicians discovered a teddy bear and candies.

Investigators said they linked Carroll to the package after he was identified as the user of an email connected to the exchange of sexually explicit images and videos with a 14-year-old girl in Rhode Island.

Carroll allegedly met the teen in an online chatroom in the summer of 2020. Carroll kept continuous communication with the teen across multiple platforms including her school email account and Google Hangout.

The messages sent by Carroll “consisted primarily of descriptions of intercourse and professions of love and included sexually explicit photos and videos exchanged between Carroll and the minor female,” officials said.

“I commend the leadership of the FBI for their quick and decisive action in this matter,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Stewart said. “Once the suspect was identified as an FBI support employee, agents took swift action to prevent the continued victimization of this child and others. We will continue to work vigorously with our FBI partners to hold this individual accountable.”

The investigation also identified other accounts of Carroll engaging or attempting to engage in sexually explicit conversations with minors. The investigation remains active, according to the Department of Justice.

