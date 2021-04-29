Advertisement

English rockers Genesis announce 1st U.S. tour in 14 years

In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks,...
In this March 4, 2020 file photo, Genesis band members from left, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, and Phil Collins pose for a photo during an interview in London. The English rock band is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years. The trio announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, April 29, 2021, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — English rock band Genesis is returning to the U.S. for their first tour in 14 years.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announced The Last Domino? Tour on Thursday, which will kick off in Chicago on Nov. 15.

The 14-date tour will also visit Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia. The trek wraps in Boston on Dec. 15.

Genesis will play two shows in the New York area: They visit Madison Square Garden in New York City on Dec. 5 and will play the brand-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Dec. 10.

Tickets for the general public go on sale May 7.

On the tour, Collins, Banks and Rutherford will be joined by their longtime guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer and Nic Collins on drums.

Genesis’ last U.S. tour was 2007′s Turn It On Again: The Tour.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a...
Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor
(AP)
Two Eastern Kentucky high schools among top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings
CBP
More than $270,000 worth of drugs discovered in paintings, tablecloths in Kentucky
Michael Dixon was last seen April 14 in Belfry, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County

Latest News

FILE - Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of...
NFL draft: No suspense as 3 QBs dominate early picks
Israeli security officials and rescuers carry a body of a victim who died during a Lag Ba'Omer...
Israeli medic: Nearly 40 people killed in stampede
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting...
‘I know he’s a miracle’: Pineville man continues nearly 200 day journey in hospital fighting COVID-19 11 p.m.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at Lawson Army...
Biden pitches tax plan in Georgia: Right that rich pay more
FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs...
Packers stay committed to Aaron Rodgers amid report QB wants out