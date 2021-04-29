Advertisement

Driver charged with homicide in Georgia crash that killed 6

This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement,...
This photo provided by the Gwinnett County Police Department shows tire marks on the pavement, front, near the scene of a deadly crash in Gwinnett County, Ga., Saturday, April 24, 2021.(Gwinnett County Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Police say the driver of a van that crashed and burst into flames on a Georgia interstate has been arrested and charged with six counts of homicide by vehicle.

Six women riding inside were killed and 10 others also in the van were injured in the Saturday wreck outside Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police said Thursday that investigators believe Monica Manire made a reckless lane change, which caused the van she was driving to flip on its side.

Many of the passengers were part of a sober living community called We Are Living Proof.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
CBP
More than $270,000 worth of drugs discovered in paintings, tablecloths in Kentucky
Michael Dixon was last seen April 14 in Belfry, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County
Beekeeper Joey Venekamp found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby...
Man, 70, mowing lawn dies after getting attacked by hundreds of bees
(AP)
Two Eastern Kentucky high schools among top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Air Force One as they arrive at Lawson Army...
Biden turns to Georgia to begin pitch for huge spending plan
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo, Allison Richter drinks her free shot at the...
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: Vaccinators get creative
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) recaps joint session speech
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Texas pushes closer to dropping handgun license requirement
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say Jason Paul Hensley, 38, of...
Missing Barbourville man found dead