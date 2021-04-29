Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Pulaski County are looking for a missing doctor.

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a zero-turn mower Wednesday afternoon at his home on Lake House Drive.

Investigators think the mower somehow went through a fence and slid over a bluff causing Supinski to fall into Lake Cumberland.

Search resumes for missing man who is believed to have fallen in Lake Cumberland after a mowing accident. More from Pulaski Co at noon @WKYT pic.twitter.com/OAa5LAMrNE — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 29, 2021

The mower was found in about 20 feet of water, but there was no sign of Supinski.

Search crews are back out Thursday to try and find him. The sheriff’s office says the search for Dr. Supinski is a “recovery effort.”

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.