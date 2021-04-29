Advertisement

Crews searching Lake Cumberland for missing Pulaski County doctor

By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews in Pulaski County are looking for a missing doctor.

According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Dr. Robert Supinski was last seen riding a zero-turn mower Wednesday afternoon at his home on Lake House Drive.

Investigators think the mower somehow went through a fence and slid over a bluff causing Supinski to fall into Lake Cumberland.

The mower was found in about 20 feet of water, but there was no sign of Supinski.

Search crews are back out Thursday to try and find him. The sheriff’s office says the search for Dr. Supinski is a “recovery effort.”

