Cold front moves though tonight, gorgeous weather returns this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A few stronger storms are possible tonight as a cold front moves through the mountains.

Tonight and Tomorrow

A cold front will move through tonight bringing us showers and some thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center does have us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. The main threats are gusty downpours. As that cold front moves into our area, winds could gust up to 30 MPH at times. We could see some pockets of heavy rain with this front. We should see the main line of showers and storms move out of here by 9 p.m.

We will dry out as we head into Friday! We’ll start out with those clouds but see that sunshine return quickly! Highs will get into the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s.

The Weekend

This weekend’s weather looks awesome! Highs will be near 70 on Saturday and closer to the mid to upper 70s by Sunday! We will see plenty of sunshine Saturday with a few more clouds Sunday. Later Sunday night we will bring back some showers as we prepare for a rainy workweek.

Extended Forecast

For the first full week of May, it is looking rainy and stormy. We have a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms basically all week.

The good news is temperatures do look to stay in the 70s! The timing of those showers and storms is all over the place, so we’ll keep an eye on that as we head into the new week. Enjoy the nice weather this weekend while you can!

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.