Chipotle giving away free burritos to health care workers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chipotle announced a new offer to reward health care workers during the pandemic.

The Mexican food chain announced it will give out 250,000 codes for free burritos to health care workers across the country.

“To all the hard-working, extra-shift-taking lifesavers who put the care in healthcare, we want to thank you for all you do,” the company said.

Beginning Thursday at 1 p.m. health care professionals can sign up for the code on Chipotle’s website.

“Given the events of the past year, we are once again bringing our fans together to show appreciation for the heroic efforts of the health care community,” Chris Brandt, Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer said.

Chipotle is also supporting nurses ahead of National Nurse Day on May 6 by matching 10 percent of special e-gift card purchases to donate to the American Nurses Foundation.

