Advertisement

Child confesses to setting dog on fire in Mississippi

A photo shows the treatment Buddy received after authorities said he was burned with an...
A photo shows the treatment Buddy received after authorities said he was burned with an extension cord tied around his neck.(Tunica Humane Society)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators say a child has confessed to setting a dog on fire in Mississippi.

The dog named Buddy was set on fire last week. He’s receiving medical care at the Tunica Humane Society.

Investigators say Buddy was found with his face severely burned and an extension cord wrapped around his neck. A reward for information reached more than $10,000 as of Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Tate County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated the incident, said a child confessed to intentionally hurting the dog; however, the sheriff’s office says no criminal charges will be filed.

“Due to the age of the juvenile we are not able to file criminal charges in this case,” reads a statement from Sheriff Brad Lance posted to Facebook.

Lance writes that the crime is a felony punishable by up to three years in prison, but no person younger than 12 can be charged with a crime in the state of Mississippi.

The sheriff’s office did not say how old the child was or if any other punishment will be given.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has died Wednesday evening after an equipment collapse at a mine in Boone County.(WSAZ...
Man dies after equipment collapse at mine
CBP
More than $270,000 worth of drugs discovered in paintings, tablecloths in Kentucky
Michael Dixon was last seen April 14 in Belfry, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County
Beekeeper Joey Venekamp found several beehives, containing about 60,000 honey bees, in a nearby...
Man, 70, mowing lawn dies after getting attacked by hundreds of bees
(AP)
Two Eastern Kentucky high schools among top 20 in KY in U.S. News rankings

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 13, 2021 file photo, Allison Richter drinks her free shot at the...
Free rides, beer and savings bonds: Vaccinators get creative
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) recaps joint session speech
Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (D-AZ) recaps joint session speech
FILE - In this May 4, 2018 file photo, handguns are on display at the National Rifle...
Texas pushes closer to dropping handgun license requirement
Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department say Jason Paul Hensley, 38, of...
Missing Barbourville man found dead
Earlier this year, Gray Television reached an agreement to acquire Quincy for $925 million in...
Gray sells divestiture stations from Quincy Media transaction to Allen Media for $380M