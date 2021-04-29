Canned black beans recalled due to seal issues that could lead to infection

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Faribault Foods has issued a voluntary recall of some of its canned bean products.

The company said the recall was issued due to a defective seal on the cans that may cause them to leak or be vulnerable to bacteria growth.

The recalled products include 15-ounce cans of organic black beans and 15-ounce cans of organic chili beans that have best-by dates between Jan. 31 and Feb. 4.

Health officials said the compromised seals could cause bacteria like Clostridium botulinum to grow on the food. Clostridium botulinum poisoning could lead to symptoms up to six weeks after ingesting the food. Symptoms of Clostridium botulinum poisoning include blurred vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness.

The FDA said the products were distributed nationwide. Anyone who has any of the affected products is urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

