Breathitt County family continues to clean up, works on finding new home nearly two months after historic flooding

By Dakota Makres
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In early March, floodwaters surrounded Linda Morris’ home.

”I woke up at like 3:00 a.m., got out just to check on it, then I see there was water basically everywhere,” said Morris. “Then yeah, it started from there.”

The water touched the windows and filled her garage.

”We did come out and get our vehicles before we knew it, the water was just rising,” said Morris. “The water was getting up on his tires and I was like son you got to get your truck out of here, we got to go.”

Morris and her family lived in their home for 20 years. She is now working on finding a new home.

”We’re kind of waiting on FEMA to see if they can come and get us some help,” she said. “If not, we’re hoping to get rid of it and get something else back in here.”

Now her floors and walls are left torn apart.

”I was planning to go to work the following morning,” she said. ”I don’t know what made me wake up, I woke up and going back into my house, it’s very sad.”

”My home is what we put an end to, but my family is my everything,” she said. “If I didn’t have them I wouldn’t have nothing, I couldn’t be standing here if I didn’t have them.”

