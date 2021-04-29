Biden administration expected to ban menthol cigarettes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Biden administration is likely to announce a ban on menthol cigarettes Thursday, according to two sources who spoke with CBS News.

The ban would be announced on the same day the Food and Drug Administration was ordered by a court to respond to a 2013 petition that advocated the ban. Organizations such as the American Medical Association are in favor of the ban because data shows the mint-flavored cigarettes disproportionately impact the health of racial minorities and young people.

The House passed a bill banning menthols and all flavored e-cigarettes last year, but it did not make it past the Senate. The ban currently has Democratic support in Congress, and advocates say the decision is ultimately President Biden’s.

The ban would not take effect immediately, since it would be subject to a rulemaking process and could face legal challenges from the tobacco industry.

There are some concerns about unintended consequences that could come of the ban. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and dozens of other criminal justice groups say that the ban would have “serious racial justice implications,” according to a letter obtained by CBS News.

“There is a better approach that avoids criminalization,” says the letter, “We strongly support the FDA and other policymakers continuing with harm reduction policies emphasizing education for adults and minors, cessation, well-funded health care for communities of color, and other measures that push tobacco use down without putting criminal justice reform at risk.”

Almost 20 million Americans smoke menthol cigarettes, according to the FDA.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.