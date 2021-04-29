Advertisement

Attorney General Daniel Cameron assists with phone and internet credit for Windstream customers in Eastern Kentucky affected by winter storm

Customers who experienced a day, week, or several weeks of outages received two months of credit.
(WKYT)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that his Office of Rate Intervention (ORI) was able to get over $13,000 in credits for Windstream customers who experienced service outages during Kentucky’s recent winter storms.

“During the pandemic, Kentuckians have relied heavily on phone and internet services to perform work, attend school, and stay connected with their friends and families,” said Attorney General Cameron. “Addressing utility complaints, like those we received from Windstream customers, is a priority for our office, and I am appreciate the efforts of the company, alongside Representative Flannery and investigator Heather Napier, to resolve the complaints.”

From late February to late April, ORI received over 80 complaints from Windstream customers in six Kentucky counties related to internet and phone outages caused by hard winter weather. ORI worked with Windstream to make sure customers who lost phone and internet access received credit for these services. Customers who experienced a day, week, or several weeks of outages received two months of credit.

“Protecting the interests of Carter and Lawrence County residents is my top priority, and I am committed to ensuring any ongoing struggles with Windstream are resolved,” said Representative Flannery. “I am thankful for the Kentuckians who raised this issue and am grateful for Attorney General Cameron’s efforts to ensure Windstream customers who lost phone and internet services were reimbursed appropriately for these outages.”

Kentuckians can file utility complaints with the Office of the Attorney General by visiting ag.ky.gov/utilitycomplaint.

