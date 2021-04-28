WATCH: Boston Celtics pay tribute to Terrence Clarke

(WYMT) - Terrence Clarke’s death has touched people across the sports world and Big Blue Nation. Clarke, a Boston native, was honored in his hometown on Tuesday night as the Celtics held a moment of silence for him.

The Celtics held a tribute and moment of silence for Boston native Terrence Clarke 🙏 pic.twitter.com/amjv4mzQqX — ESPN (@espn) April 27, 2021

Clarke died in a car crash on April 22nd in Los Angeles. Brandon Boston, Jr. was in the car behind him at the time of the accident. Clarke was only 19 years old.

In March, the freshman announced he planned to submit his name for the 2021 NBA Draft and forgo his remaining eligibility.

Clarke is survived by his parents, Osmine Clarke and Adrian Briggs, and his three siblings, Tatyana Gray, Gavin Clarke and Madison Adrianne.

