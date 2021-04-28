Advertisement

Three new stores opening at mall

As part of their grand opening Saturday, one new store will be raffling off prizes. (FILE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Three new stores have joined the Ashland Town Center, according to a release, with the latest one opening its doors on Saturday, May 1.

The Ashland Town Center says with the recent opening of The Preppy Turtle and Neel Thredz Spa, Time Warp will host a grand opening celebration this Saturday with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 11 a.m. in front of the store.

Mall officials say Time Warp, which will be located next to Hot Topic, offers a mix of sports cards, sports memorabilia, vintage toys, posters, board games, and more.

As part of their grand opening Saturday, Time Warp will be raffling off prizes.

Customers who spend a minimum of $10 dollars can be entered to win prizes including a Nintendo Switch, a $400 box of basketball cards, and 10 tickets to the FTC Wrestling event on May 14, and 2 $100 Time Warp gift cards.

During the grand opening celebration, customers will also get to meet WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. inside the store.

The Preppy Turtle, located near Five Below, is locally owned and operated and opened in early March.

Neel Thredz Spa, which is located next to Maurices, opened in mid-April.

Officials say in the last year, 10 new stores have opened at the town center with continued growth and tenant mix upgrades on the way.

