Showers and thunderstorms continue as cold front arrives

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers and thunderstorms will impact the mountains tonight and tomorrow as a cold front moves into our region.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Tonight we will see some scattered showers and thunderstorms. The northern half of our area is in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather this evening. Most of us will just see some heavy showers and general thunderstorms, but areas along I-64 and a little bit south of there could see some stronger storms. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid-60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue Thursday as that cold front starts to push through the mountains. Highs will get into the upper 70s to lower 80s. The best chance for those showers and storms will be later Thursday afternoon/evening. The Storm Prediction Center has a lot of our area in a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow, so keep the WYMT Weather App handy in case any of those storms become on the strong to severe side. Showers continue late Thursday night with overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s.

Extended Forecast

We should clear out Friday! We’ll start out with those clouds but see sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will only get into the mid-60s with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-40s.

Sunshine returns of the weekend! Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s on Saturday with highs getting closer to the upper 70s by Sunday.

Showers and storms look to return for the new work week. Highs will remain in the 70s as well.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.