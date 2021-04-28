Advertisement

Rare gray horse favored to win Kentucky Derby 147

FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo, jockey Luis Saez rides Essential Quality to win the...
FILE - In this Nov. 6, 2020, file photo, jockey Luis Saez rides Essential Quality to win the Breeders' Cup Juvenile horse race at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. Essential Quality is the expected favorite in the upcoming Kentucky Derby. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Essential Quality is expected to be the first gray horse favored to win the Kentucky Derby in 25 years. A gray horse hasn’t won the Derby since Giacomo in 2005, and only eight grays have won it since 1930.

According to historians and experts, there are just fewer gray horses in the thoroughbred population compared to more traditional chestnut, bay, brown and black horses. But with almost light gray Tapit siring Essential Quality and others, horses of that color could be making a comeback at the elite level of racing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Many companies in Southern Kentucky are hiring, but few seem interested.
Now Hiring: Companies in Southern Kentucky desperately hiring but no one is applying
Police car
Harlan County school bus involved in ‘serious’ crash
Police Lights
Student taken to hospital after being hit by trailer tire
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond
Police Lights
School officials: Student facing charges for verbal threat against another student

Latest News

Photo Credit: Powell County Search and Rescue Facebook Page.
‘Faithful companion’: Rescue team remembers dog who stayed by owner’s side after accident
Michael Dixon was last seen April 14 in Belfry, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County
Deputies in Laurel County are searching for Patrick Sizemore in connection with a recent theft...
Police search for suspect in Laurel County theft
WYMT Scattered Showers
Rain chances return to the region, warmer temperatures continue
Many counties in America lack the number of doctors recommended by the U.S. government. The...
No Doctors, No Nurses: Rural Kentucky county lacking medical services