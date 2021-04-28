Rain chances return to the region, warmer temperatures continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the sunshine takes a break, the warmer temperatures will stick around a little longer before a big cold front swings through the mountains.

Today and Tonight

We’ll start this Wednesday under mainly cloudy skies. We could see a little sunshine try to peek through early, but I wouldn’t get my hopes up too much. The good news is I think we stay mainly dry in the morning hours. The deeper into the day we get as temperatures climb, scattered showers and storms become an issue. The latest model runs have a little better coverage with the rain this afternoon and this evening. Highs will top out in the low 80s for most.

Scattered chances continue tonight as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

While you will likely have to dodge some raindrops throughout the day on Thursday, it looks like the bulk of the rain will come later in the day. Models are still torn on how much. Some are super soggy while others stay scattered. Regardless, rain chances are on the table as the cold front approaches and moves through the area. Thanks to southwest winds, I believe we still get close to 80 ahead of the front before dropping into the 50s behind it. Rain chances should start to taper off in the overnight hours.

About one-third of the region is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center on Thursday, so some of those storms late in the day could be on the stronger side. We’re keeping a close eye on that and will keep you posted.

The good news is that outside of some stray morning chances, all models, at least for now, have the skies clearing fairly quickly on Friday. Highs could make it into the mid-60s for some, but I think most say in the low 60s behind the front.

Derby Weekend still looks amazing with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. Models are hinting at some rain chances on Sunday, but those look to hold off until late in the evening or maybe even the overnight hours.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.