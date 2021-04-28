Advertisement

Police search for suspect in Laurel County theft

Deputies in Laurel County are searching for Patrick Sizemore in connection with a recent theft...
Deputies in Laurel County are searching for Patrick Sizemore in connection with a recent theft case.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a man they believe stole a truck and some heavy equipment from a business.

Officials with the sheriff’s office tell WYMT on the night of April 26th, a Ford F350 pickup truck, a Gatorade trailer and a Bobcat excavator were taken from the site about four miles south of London on U.S. 25.

Deputies were able to recover the excavator on Tuesday, but the truck and trailer are still missing.

They are looking for Patrick Sizemore, seen in the picture above, as a suspect in the case.

If you know where he or the stolen items might be, you are asked to call 606-864-6600 or message the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many companies in Southern Kentucky are hiring, but few seem interested.
Now Hiring: Companies in Southern Kentucky desperately hiring but no one is applying
Police car
Harlan County school bus involved in ‘serious’ crash
Police Lights
Student taken to hospital after being hit by trailer tire
Deputies investigating underway after a Laurel County man found dead in a pond
Police Lights
School officials: Student facing charges for verbal threat against another student

Latest News

Photo Credit: Powell County Search and Rescue Facebook Page.
‘Faithful companion’: Rescue team remembers dog who stayed by owner’s side after accident
Michael Dixon was last seen April 14 in Belfry, KY
Kentucky State Police investigating missing man in Pike County
WYMT Scattered Showers
Rain chances return to the region, warmer temperatures continue
Many counties in America lack the number of doctors recommended by the U.S. government. The...
No Doctors, No Nurses: Rural Kentucky county lacking medical services