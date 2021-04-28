Police search for suspect in Laurel County theft

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to find a man they believe stole a truck and some heavy equipment from a business.

Officials with the sheriff’s office tell WYMT on the night of April 26th, a Ford F350 pickup truck, a Gatorade trailer and a Bobcat excavator were taken from the site about four miles south of London on U.S. 25.

Deputies were able to recover the excavator on Tuesday, but the truck and trailer are still missing.

They are looking for Patrick Sizemore, seen in the picture above, as a suspect in the case.

If you know where he or the stolen items might be, you are asked to call 606-864-6600 or message the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

