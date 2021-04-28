Pineville’s Raigan King signs with Union women’s basketball

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a stellar senior season at Pineville, Raigan King inked her name with Union College on Wednesday.

Congratulations to our Lady Lion Raigan King on sign with Union College today! We are so proud of you and thank you for all you done for our basketball program! 💛🦁 🧡🖤🏀 pic.twitter.com/DgZUqFTDAs — Pineville Lady Lions Basketball (@phsladylions) April 28, 2021

King was second in scoring this year for the Lady Lions with 15.7 points per game. She also pulled down a team-high ten rebounds per game, helping Pineville to back-to-back 51st District titles and a 13th Region All ‘A’ crown.

The Pineville senior joins a Union program that is on the rise, having made the NAIA Tournament the past two seasons as one of the top teams in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. The Bulldogs won the AAC Tournament in 2020.

