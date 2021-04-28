Advertisement

Pike County Health Department hosts walk-in vaccination clinic

The Pike County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic every Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pike County Health Department has currently given thousands of vaccinations, but on Mondays, they are now hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The Pike County Health Department will be giving out vaccinations from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every Monday with no appointment necessary. Anyone age 18 or older can receive the Moderna vaccine with no insurance or fees required.

The vaccine is also available via appointment as well as home visits for anyone who is homebound and wishes to receive the vaccine.

For more information, visit the Pike County Health Department Facebook page, visit their website, or call (606) 509-5500.

